Kulas manager gives back to football

Former Fiji women’s footballer Paulini Ragai is proud of how far the sport has progressed over the years.

Ragai who is now the Digicel Fiji Kulas manager played for Fiji’s first Under-19 team in 1998.

The Yasawa native says the popularity of women’s football in the country has been great thanks to more push for an equal playing field.

She says she is pleased to be associated with something she has always been passionate about – which is women’s football.

“I am grateful that both my parents were very supportive, whenever we have a tournament, my parents would be there and it was good to see parental support towards this sport, football when it was known as only the men’s game.”

The former rep who is also the wife of former national women’s coach Marika Rodu played for Fiji at the 2003 Pacific Games in Suva.

Ragai hopes to continue giving back to football and says she has some plans for women’s football development.

The Yasawa native is calling on fans to come out in numbers to support the Kulas as they fly one more time in the OFC Womens Nations Cup final against PNG.

The final will kick off at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can catch the live action on FBC TV.