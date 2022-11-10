Kulas leads Four Nations table

[Photo: PacificAus Sports]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas currently lead the point’s standings at the Pacific Four Nations tournament in Australia.

After the first round of games, Fiji sits at the top with three points ahead of Australia who also have three points but the Kulas have better goal difference.

Both sides are unbeaten as Fiji defeated Papua New Guinea 2-0 and Australia beat Solomon Islands 2-1.

Article continues after advertisement

Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea are yet to get a point.

Kulas Head Coach Flemming Serritslev says Fiji needs to be consistent and continue the momentum.

“We have been working very much not just on the backline but on the team defending so the girls now are really aware that defending actually starts from players upfront and we wanted to make it very compact and in midfield for PNG who weren’t able to play to our line and I believe we succeeded with this”

Fiji will face the Young Matildas tomorrow in a top-of-the-table clash which could also be the decider for the tournament.

Meanwhile, last night all four teams attended Parliament House in Australia’s capital city, Canberra, as guests of honor at a formal dinner.

At the dinner, the teams were able to meet Co-Chair Parliamentary Friends of Football, Senator Nita Green, and listened to words of inspiration from Matildas’ legend, Sarah Walsh, before exchanging gifts.