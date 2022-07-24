Kulas inching closer to major goal

The Digicel Kulas [File Photo]

A win in today’s OFC Women’s Nations Cup quarter-finals for the Digicel Kulas means they are stepping closer to realizing their World Cup dream.

But the Fiji Football women’s side knows there is still a long way to go and the team is following through with the process.

Striker Cema Nasau says the team is inching closer to scoring its major goal.

“It’s something we’ve been aiming for a long time. We have set our plans and to actually achieve them, it will be history in the making for a lot of us girls. “

The Kulas will run out at 4pm against the Cook Islands in the third quarter-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The second quarter-final match is between Tahiti and the Solomon Islands at 7.30pm.

The winners of these two games will join Samoa and Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals next week.