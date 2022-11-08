Kulas fly over PNG

[Photo: Supplied]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas got off to a positive start in the Four Nations tournament in Australia beating Papua New Guinea 2-0 today.

Fiji avenged its OFC Womens Nations Cup final loss to PNG in Suva in July.

Cema Nasau scored the first goal after linking up with Luisa Tamanitoakula.

Nasau calmly put the pall past the PNG goalkeeper in the 30th minute as they 1-0 at the break.

The Kulas looked sharp and had more scoring opportunities compared to the opposition.

Fiji’s second goal came in the 80th minute following a foul on Nasau just outside.

Tamanitoakula stepped up to take the free kick and found the back of the the net.

Fiji will face Australia’s Young Matildas on Friday at 6pm.