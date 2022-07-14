Kulas expecting strong Solomon Islands outfit

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Football women’s team, the Digicel Kulas are counting down the hours to playing their first OFC Women’s Nations Cup match.

The Solomon Islands is first up for the national side tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Head Coach Lisa Cole says they are expecting a tough encounter against a football-crazy nation.

“They’re going to really give us some challenges on the flank. Their midfield is very fast and they have good speed on the flanks so we’ll have to be aware of that. They have some tremendous players in the midfield that are good at winning the ball but I think we match up well.”

Cole is confident in her player and their ability to step-up when needed.

She says no game will be easy but it will come down to the team showing their quality during the day.

Tonight’s match kick-off at 7 and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.