Kulas bonded by overcoming struggles

Fiji women’s football side, the Digicel Kulas Head Coach Lisa Cole says the bond her team shares is like no other.

Cole says all the players have their own stories and struggles and overcoming it to live their football dream is the beauty of it.

The former American football women’s mentor experienced this first-hand while in camp and adds she had to come up with an initiative to help the players share their journey.

“Every evening two or three players would get up and share their story about who they were, who they admire and just get to know each other. I think sometimes, especially when you’re trying to blend old and young, sometimes you think I don’t have anything common with you but the truth is you do.”

Cole adds this made their bond stronger and was an extra kick for the players when training got tough.

“It was neat to hear their stories and struggles and to have that unite us. I don’t think anybody that has ever gone on to have true success has ever had an easy path. It’s through adversity, its through that passion and commitment that people rise.”

She says this is one of the driving factors of the team heading towards the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

The Kulas face the Solomon Islands tomorrow at 7pm.

Tonight Samoa takes on Tonga at 7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.