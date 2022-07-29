Kulas all fit for selection

[File Photo]

Good news for the Digicel Fiji Kulas fans as there are no serious injuries concerns ahead of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup final tomorrow against Papua New Guinea.

During the semi-final match on Wednesday night against Solomon Islands, there were some injury concerns after a few players were taken off the field.

Coach Lisa Cole confirms there were just a few scratches and minor injuries that have been fixed.

Cole says PNG has always been a strong team and the Kulas will need to go all out in the final.

“Papua New Guinea has historically been the best team out of OFC behind NZ and that’s been one of our goals and to be able to compete with them and say hey we also deserve to be one of the top teams when we talking about OFC Football”

Papua New Guinea won 3-0 over Samoa on Wednesday to secure a spot in the final.

Fiji will host PNG at 7:30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow and you can catch the live action on FBC TV.