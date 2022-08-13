Kubu scores a double in DPL thriller

[File Photo]

Siotama Kubu scored twice to give Nadi a 2-1 win over Labasa in the Digicel Premier League at Subrail Park today.

The first half goals from Kubu put the visitors in a 2-nil lead before the break.

The Babasiga Lions struggled in the secondhalf to stay in the game, and got its chance to go up on the scoreboard after being awarded a penalty.

Christopher Wasasala put them back in the game, successfully slotting in the penalty as they trailed 1-2.