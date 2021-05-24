Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Football

Krishna’s double seals win for Nadi

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 24, 2022 4:49 pm

Two second-half goals by Rahul Krishna inspired Nadi to a 3-0 win over Navua in a physical Digicel Premier League encounter.

Nadi looked dangerous from the beginning with their set-piece plays as their fast strikers outran the Navua defenders.

Navua Goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini was quick on his feet, making a number of saves the team needed.

Article continues after advertisement

Likewise, Navua had their chances but veteran goalkeeper Vereti Dickson was hot on his heels and denied attempts at goal.

Locked at nil-all at the start of the second spell, Nadi picked up from where it left off, attacking to find goal.

In the process of attacking, Bokini rushed forward to stop Jaygray Sipakana in the 18-yard box and was penalized for foul play.

Krishna took the responsibility of kicking the penalty, followed through with it to pounce on the rebound and register Nadi’s first.

Just before long the Jestsetters were in again through Krishna after a nice cross from Sipakana.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA8620199+1020
REWA8530135+818
BA85031810+815
NADI84041212012
NADROGA7304613
-79
TAILEVU NAITASIRI721468-27
NAVUA92161018-87
NASINU9216918-97
LAUTOKA3201105+56
LABASA7124813-55

With yet another foul by Bokini while trying to stop a goal, Nadi was awarded a penalty kick.

This time it wasn’t Krishna but Solomon import Sipakana who stepped in and placed the ball opposite the diving direction of Bokini.

Bokini had to be taken out of field minutes later due to injury seeing Jayshneel Sivan coming in as replacement.

It just wasn’t Navua’s day as their multiple attempts in the dying minutes of the game were in vain.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.