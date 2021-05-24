Krishna’s double seals win for Nadi

Two second-half goals by Rahul Krishna inspired Nadi to a 3-0 win over Navua in a physical Digicel Premier League encounter.

Nadi looked dangerous from the beginning with their set-piece plays as their fast strikers outran the Navua defenders.

Navua Goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini was quick on his feet, making a number of saves the team needed.

Likewise, Navua had their chances but veteran goalkeeper Vereti Dickson was hot on his heels and denied attempts at goal.

Locked at nil-all at the start of the second spell, Nadi picked up from where it left off, attacking to find goal.

In the process of attacking, Bokini rushed forward to stop Jaygray Sipakana in the 18-yard box and was penalized for foul play.

Krishna took the responsibility of kicking the penalty, followed through with it to pounce on the rebound and register Nadi’s first.

Just before long the Jestsetters were in again through Krishna after a nice cross from Sipakana.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 BA 8 5 0 3 18 10 +8 15 NADI 8 4 0 4 12 12 0 12 NADROGA 7 3 0 4 6 13

-7 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 10 18 -8 7 NASINU 9 2 1 6 9 18 -9 7 LAUTOKA 3 2 0 1 10 5 +5 6 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5

With yet another foul by Bokini while trying to stop a goal, Nadi was awarded a penalty kick.

This time it wasn’t Krishna but Solomon import Sipakana who stepped in and placed the ball opposite the diving direction of Bokini.

Bokini had to be taken out of field minutes later due to injury seeing Jayshneel Sivan coming in as replacement.

It just wasn’t Navua’s day as their multiple attempts in the dying minutes of the game were in vain.