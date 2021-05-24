Krishna's double earns Nadi maximum points

Nadi’s Rahul Krishna scored a brace of goals in the sides 2-nil win over Nadroga in the Digicel Premier League today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Nadroga came in strong in attack in the first few minutes of play with Nigerian national Jibola Afonja making a few attempts at goal.

Nadi Under-19 rep Eshan Kumar showed some impressive footwork outclassing some of the veteran players in the Nadroga team.

The pressure started to build on the Nadroga side, with Romit Narayan copping a yellow in the 15th minute after a high tackle to Nadi’s Sakaraia Naisua.

Krishna was engine for the Green Machines overturning a few Nadroga balls, which clearly paid off in the end.

Nadroga dropped the ball in the 36th minute when Krishna out ran a few of the Stallions defenders to slot the goal at the back of the net past the gloves of Isikeli Sevanaia.

It was the same for the secondhalf with Nadi dominating the first 15 minutes of play.

A tussle from Amani Makoe and Naisau, saw the Nadi player being stretched out after sustaining an injury to his leg in the colliation.

Despite missing Naisau, Nadi kept their composure and through Krishna managed to score their second goal.

The Lautoka heat wasn’t much help, as veteran Osea Vakatalesau had his fare share at goal but couldn’t get it past the gloves of Nadi captain Vereti Dickson.

Nadroga failed to maintain discipline with Suliano Doli copping a red card, but were gallant and fought till the final whistle.