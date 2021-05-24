Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|
Full Coverage

Football

Krishna's double earns Nadi maximum points

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 20, 2022 2:17 pm
Nadi's Rahul Krishna scored double in their win against Nadroga

Nadi’s Rahul Krishna scored a brace of goals in the sides 2-nil win over Nadroga in the Digicel Premier League today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Nadroga came in strong in attack in the first few minutes of play with Nigerian national Jibola Afonja making a few attempts at goal.

Nadi Under-19 rep Eshan Kumar showed some impressive footwork outclassing some of the veteran players in the Nadroga team.

Article continues after advertisement

The pressure started to build on the Nadroga side, with Romit Narayan copping a yellow in the 15th minute after a high tackle to Nadi’s Sakaraia Naisua.

Krishna was engine for the Green Machines overturning a few Nadroga balls, which clearly paid off in the end.

Nadroga dropped the ball in the 36th minute when Krishna out ran a few of the Stallions defenders to slot the goal at the back of the net past the gloves of Isikeli Sevanaia.

It was the same for the secondhalf with Nadi dominating the first 15 minutes of play.

A tussle from Amani Makoe and Naisau, saw the Nadi player being stretched out after sustaining an injury to his leg in the colliation.

Despite missing Naisau, Nadi kept their composure and through Krishna managed to score their second goal.

The Lautoka heat wasn’t much help, as veteran Osea Vakatalesau had his fare share at goal but couldn’t get it past the gloves of Nadi captain Vereti Dickson.

Nadroga failed to maintain discipline with Suliano Doli copping a red card, but were gallant and fought till the final whistle.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.