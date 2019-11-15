Krishna's ATK wins ISL title

Fijian international Roy Krishna’s ATK FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

ATK became the first team in Hero ISL history to win the title thrice.

ATK were more clinical in front of goal and a sensational display by goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja saw them through.

It took ATK ten minutes to open the account through Javier Hernandez.

ATK could have extended their advantage midway through the first half after Krishna drove into the box from the left.

The Fijian’s initial shot was blocked off by Kaith but the rebound fell for Javier, who had two cracks at the Chennaiyin goal back to back.

His first attempt was cleared off the line by Laldinliana Renthlei while his follow up was kept out by Lucian Goian.

Edu Garcia made it tw0-nil for ATK in the 48th minute.

Chennaiyin pulled one back through Nerijus Valskis in the 69th minute.

Hernandez scored his second of the night in added time to cap off a 3-1 win and the title.

[Source: ISL]