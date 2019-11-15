Krishna's ATK remains in second spot

Roy Krishna’s ATK is now five points behind leaders Goa in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20.

ATK had to come from two-nil down to hold Bengaluru FC two-all at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

ATK now have 34 points while leaders Goa maintain top spot with 39 points from 18 games.

Second-half substitutes Edu Garcia and Michael Soosairaj scored two late goals to help ATK earn a point from this match.

The visitors conceded twice in the first half but clawed their way back with two goals of their own after the 85th minute.

The hosts took an early lead with a Dimas Delgado 18th minute goal from a free-kick.

Kevaughn Frater made it two-nil for the Blues in the 35th minute.

The result keeps the third spot in the table open, handing Chennaiyin FC an opportunity to leapfrog Bengaluru, should they win their final match against NorthEast United FC.