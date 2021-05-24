Home

Football

Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan to have new coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 19, 2021 7:10 am
Antonio Habas reacts during ATK Mohun Bagan's draw vs Jamshedpur.[source:ESPN]

Roy Krishna’s club ATK Mohun Bagan will soon have a new Head Coach.

In a statement, the club announced that Antonio Lopez Habas has left ATK Mohun Bagan and his assistant, Manuel Cascallana, will manage the team in the interim.

This development comes after Bagan got off to a mixed start to the season which has left them sixth in the Indian Super League table after six matches.

Article continues after advertisement

The first two games saw them beat Kerala Blasters 4-2, and great rivals SC East Bengal 3-0.

That was followed by a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Mumbai City, a 2-1 defeat to Jamshedpur, a 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin, and a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw with Bengaluru FC.

ESPN reports after that last match against BFC, Habas had commented it was clear they have lost their identity.

Habas is the most successful manager in the short history of the ISL – winning the cup in its inaugural edition in 2014 with then Atletico de Kolkata and again in 2019-20 with the then ATK.

Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan takes on NorthEast United on Tuesday.

