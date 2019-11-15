Krishna's ATK loses first leg semi-final

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna’s ATK lost 0-1 to Bengaluru FC in the first leg semi-final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Deshorn Brown of Bengaluru scored the lone goal of the match in the 31st minute.

Bengaluru was reduced to ten men when Nishu Kumar was shown the red card in the 83rd minute.

The two sides will meet in the second leg on Monday, 9th March at 2am.

In the other semifinal, Chennaiyin FC defeated Goa 4-1 in the first leg and will play in the second leg this Sunday at 2am.