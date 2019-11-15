Football
Krishna's ATK go to the top of the table after stoppage time winner
January 28, 2020 8:53 am
Balwant Singh celebrates with team mates after scoring in the stoppage time [Source: indiansuperleague]
Fiji football captain Roy Krishna’s ATK is back to the top of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 standing.
A stoppage-time winner by substitute Balwant Singh helped ATK overcome a resilient NorthEast United FC 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Both teams were locked at nil-all at the breather.
Article continues after advertisement
The NorthEast side stays on the ninth position with 11 points from 12 matches.
[Source: indiansuperleague and Google]