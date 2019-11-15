Krishna's ATK go to the top of the table after stoppage time winner

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna’s ATK is back to the top of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 standing.

A stoppage-time winner by substitute Balwant Singh helped ATK overcome a resilient NorthEast United FC 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Both teams were locked at nil-all at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

The NorthEast side stays on the ninth position with 11 points from 12 matches.

[Source: indiansuperleague and Google]