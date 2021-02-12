Krishna's ATK go down in final

Fiji football golden boy Roy Krishna could not help his ATK Mohun Bagan side win the Indian Super League title going down 1-2 to Mumbai City in the final.

ATK kicked-off the thriller in style opening the account in the 18th minute through David Williams.

The Roy Krishna captained side tried hard to maintain the lead but an own goal by Jose Luis in the 29th minute brought Mumbai City back into the match with both teams heading into the breather with a 1-all scoreline.

A mishap at the back for ATK and some brilliant work from Bartholomew Ogbeche allowed Bipin Singh to snatch the win for Mumbai City in the 90th minute.

Krishna scooped the Hero of the League award.