Krishna urges Fijians to adhere to directives

Fiji Football star Roy Krishna has called on fans, football lovers and the people of Fiji to adhere to directives given by the health ministry and the government.

Krishna who arrived into the country on Sunday is currently in isolation with his wife Naziah Ali at their Ba home.

Krishna says the easier people adhere to instructions the quicker the virus can be contained.

“To all my fans, I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart, for staying up late to watch my game and at the same time please stay home and if you’re out, wear masks, sanitize and be safe”

Krishna who ended his one year term with the India-based ATK Football Club is expected to travel to his hometown after his 14-day isolation period is over.