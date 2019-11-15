Home

PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing|CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka|Restaurants and Cafeteria heed directives from government amid COVID-19|Stay calm and connected says Empower Fiji|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions|Be responsible and don't be selfish: COMPOL|FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|Its official, Olympic Games postponed|Hand sanitizer dispensers installed at Suva Bus Stand|FCCC works with BAF to fast track the clearance of containers|Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Vice-Chancellor's driver charged|Fourth patient was infected overseas|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|
Football

Krishna urges Fijians to adhere to directives

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 12:24 pm
Fiji Football star Roy Krishna

Fiji Football star Roy Krishna has called on fans, football lovers and the people of Fiji to adhere to directives given by the health ministry and the government.

Krishna who arrived into the country on Sunday is currently in isolation with his wife Naziah Ali at their Ba home.

Krishna says the easier people adhere to instructions the quicker the virus can be contained.

Article continues after advertisement

“To all my fans, I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart, for staying up late to watch my game and at the same time please stay home and if you’re out, wear masks, sanitize and be safe”

Krishna who ended his one year term with the India-based ATK Football Club is expected to travel to his hometown after his 14-day isolation period is over.

