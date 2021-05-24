Krishna to lead Bula Boys in Qatar

Fiji Football’s Golden Boy Roy Krishna will once again lead the Digicel Fiji Football side to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 OFC Preliminary Competition.

The 34-year-old is part of the 23-member squad that was named today at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Isikeli Sevanaia is among the four goalkeepers that has been selected along with Beniamino Mateinaqara, Akuila Mateisuva, and Mohammed Alam.

Defenders include Afraz Ali, Kishan Sami, Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Takiata, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Antonio Tuivuna, Lekima Gonerau, and Edward Aaron.

Brother’s Ashnil Raju and Anish Khem have been named in the midfield position with Tevita Waranivalu, Patrick Joseph, Rahul Naresh, Nabil Begg, Setrareki Hughes, Sairusi Nalaubu, Dave Radrigai, and Krishna.

The 23rd player is expected to be named after this week’s Digicel Premier League.

Fiji will face New Caledonia in its first pool match on March 18th.