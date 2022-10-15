Krishna strikes for Bengaluru

[Photo: Bengalurufc.com]
Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna scored a goal for Bengaluru FC against arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League clash this morning which ended in a 1-all draw.
Krishna silenced the crowd in the fourth minute when Siva Narayanan bent a cross from the flank into the box and the Fiji football star nestled the ball into the Chennaiyin net with a sublime glancing header.
After Bengaluru’s opener, Chennaiyin kept the ball well but could not apply the decisive touch.
However, a minute from half-time, Petar Sliskovic beat his marker and put Prasanth Karuthadathkuni through on goal.
Krishna and his side will play defending champions Hyderabad FC next Saturday.
