Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone|Rakiraki village severely affected by flood|TC Ana causes flooding in Naqara, Kadavu|
Full Coverage

Football

Krishna steals the show for ATK in five goal thriller

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 1, 2021 7:09 am
Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring the winner for ATK Mohun Bagan [Source: Indian Super League]

Fiji football golden boy Roy Krishna scored twice as his ATK Mohun Bagan scripted a stunning comeback to beat Kerala Blasters FC 3-2.

Krishna was back to his best during ATK Mohun Bagan’s triumph over Kerala Blasters in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium.

A Gary Hooper goal in the first half and a Costa Nhamoinesu in the second put Kerala in a position of strength.

Article continues after advertisement

However, ATK Mohun Bagan fought back valiantly through a goal from debutant Marcelo Pereira and a Roy Krishna brace.


Roy Krishna equalised from the penalty spot before scoring the winner for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 87th minute.

The Fiji international did well to win possession high up the pitch and weaved his way into the box before curling the ball beyond the goalkeeper with his left foot to put ATK Mohun Bagan in the lead.

The Mariners then maintained the pressure on Kerala after going in front and then during stoppage time, while Sandeep Singh tried his luck from range late on as ATK Mohun Bagan held on to claim the three points.

Krishna was later named the Hero of the Match.

[Source: Indian Super League]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.