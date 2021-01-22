Football
Krishna steals the show for ATK in five goal thriller
February 1, 2021 7:09 am
Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring the winner for ATK Mohun Bagan [Source: Indian Super League]
Fiji football golden boy Roy Krishna scored twice as his ATK Mohun Bagan scripted a stunning comeback to beat Kerala Blasters FC 3-2.
Krishna was back to his best during ATK Mohun Bagan’s triumph over Kerala Blasters in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium.
A Gary Hooper goal in the first half and a Costa Nhamoinesu in the second put Kerala in a position of strength.
However, ATK Mohun Bagan fought back valiantly through a goal from debutant Marcelo Pereira and a Roy Krishna brace.
Roy Krishna equalised from the penalty spot before scoring the winner for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 87th minute.
The Fiji international did well to win possession high up the pitch and weaved his way into the box before curling the ball beyond the goalkeeper with his left foot to put ATK Mohun Bagan in the lead.
The Mariners then maintained the pressure on Kerala after going in front and then during stoppage time, while Sandeep Singh tried his luck from range late on as ATK Mohun Bagan held on to claim the three points.
Krishna was later named the Hero of the Match.
