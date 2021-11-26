Home

Football

Krishna stars as ATK Mohun Bagan records second win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 28, 2021 8:20 am
[Source: ATK/Twitter]

Fiji’s golden boy Roy Krishna starred for ATK Mohun Bagan as they defeated SC East Bengal 3-0 in round 2 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak ground in Goa.

Krishna opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Manvir Singh netted a second two minutes later.

Liston Colaco made it 3-0 after Arindam Bhattacharya made an error in the 23rd minute.

With this win, ATK Mohun Bagan moves to the top of the ISL 2021/22 points table with two wins from two matches.

East Bengal, on other hand, are yet to win a game, having drawn their first game of the season against Jamshedpur FC.

