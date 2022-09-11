Krishna sends Bengaluru to semi-finals

Roy Krishna [Source: BFC Media]

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna’s extra-time goal sees Bengaluru FC secure a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in the Durand Cup quarter-final.

Bengaluru got the lead in extra-time with substitute Sivasakthi Narayanan breaking the deadlock.

With seven minutes remaining Diego Mauricio pulled one back for Odisha to level the scores.

Just when the game looked to be settled with penalties, Fiji Football’s golden boy, Krishna pulled his side over the line with a power strike from far distance.