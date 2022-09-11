Krishna sends Bengaluru to semi-finals

Roy Krishna [Source: BFC Media]
Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna’s extra-time goal sees Bengaluru FC secure a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in the Durand Cup quarter-final.
Bengaluru got the lead in extra-time with substitute Sivasakthi Narayanan breaking the deadlock.
With seven minutes remaining Diego Mauricio pulled one back for Odisha to level the scores.
That’s what a win at the death feels like! ⚡️#WeAreBFC #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/AjeKUkXhBM
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 10, 2022
Just when the game looked to be settled with penalties, Fiji Football’s golden boy, Krishna pulled his side over the line with a power strike from far distance.
Better late than never. ⚡️#WeAreBFC #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/dMnJDcfEuy
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 10, 2022