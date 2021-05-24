Krishna see red in ISL return

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna copped a red card this morning for ATK Mohun Bagan during its Indian Super League clash with Odisha.

Krishna came off the bench in the second spell but couldn’t quite help his side as they settled for a 1-all draw.

The 34-year-old saw a pair of yellow cards in the second half on his return from injury to the ISL.

He has missed five games for his side following his injury last month.

The red card means Krishna will miss ATK Mohun Bagan’s next match.