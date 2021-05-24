Krishna scores in six goal thriller

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna started the 2021-2022 Indian Super League season this morning for ATK Mohun Bagan with a goal.

Krishna scored in their 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in Goa.

The 34 year old Fijian forward drew a foul by the Blasters goalkeeper in the 27th minute and he stepped up to nail the goal from the spot.

Hugo Boumous netted two goals for ATK and Liston Colaco added another.

Former FC Goa and Mumbai City FC star Boumous became the league’s fastest scorer in an opening encounter, finding the net from outside the box within three minutes.

The game entered into an even contest thereafter with the ball but ATK Mohun Bagan kept teasing the Blasters defenders.

ATK Mohun Bagan would be happy with the performance considering Kerala Blasters entered the game with a robust pre-season.

Meanwhile, here at home, only one Digicel Premier League game will be played today with Lautoka facing Ba at Churchill Park at 3pm and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Three games tomorrow will see Navua facing Rewa at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium before Suva hosts Nadi at 3pm at the same venue.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

In another match tomorrow, Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park at 3pm.