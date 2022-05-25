Krishna scores in ATK’s dominant win

[Source: ATK Mohun Bagan/ Twitter]

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna scored a goal helping his ATK Mohun Bagan side to a 5-2 defeat over Maziya.

ATK Mohun Bagan with the dominant performance booked its place in the AFC inter-zone semi-finals.

They are the first Indian club in AFC Cup history to qualify for the knockout stage after losing their opening match.

Leading 2-1, Krishna in the 56th minute received a ball from a cross and slotted it home to restore his team’s two-goal lead.

The team put the results beyond doubt by netting two more goals.

[Source: Times of India]