Krishna scores in ATK’s dominant win

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna scored a goal helping his ATK Mohun Bagan side to a 5-2 defeat over Maziya.
ATK Mohun Bagan with the dominant performance booked its place in the AFC inter-zone semi-finals.
They are the first Indian club in AFC Cup history to qualify for the knockout stage after losing their opening match.
Leading 2-1, Krishna in the 56th minute received a ball from a cross and slotted it home to restore his team’s two-goal lead.
The team put the results beyond doubt by netting two more goals.
