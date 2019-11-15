Home

Krishna scores in ATK Mohun Bagan’s loss

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 8, 2020 11:49 am
Fiji football captain Roy Krishna continues to score goals this season in the Hero India Super League. [Source: Hero ISL]

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna continues to score goals this season in the Hero India Super League.

Krishna scored again this morning for his ATK Mohun Bagan, however, they lost 2-1 to side Jamshedpur.

It was Krishna’s fourth goal in four games for his team.

Article continues after advertisement

The loss was ATK Mohun Baga’s first this season while Jamshedpur recorded its first victory.

