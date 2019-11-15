Football
Krishna scores in ATK Mohun Bagan’s loss
December 8, 2020 11:49 am
Fiji football captain Roy Krishna continues to score goals this season in the Hero India Super League. [Source: Hero ISL]
Krishna scored again this morning for his ATK Mohun Bagan, however, they lost 2-1 to side Jamshedpur.
It was Krishna’s fourth goal in four games for his team.
The loss was ATK Mohun Baga’s first this season while Jamshedpur recorded its first victory.
