Football
Krishna scores in 50th ISL appearance
December 17, 2021 5:00 am
[Source: ATK MOHUN BAGAN/ TWITTER]
Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna marked his 50th Hero Indian Super League appearance in style.
Krishna scored a goal in ATK Mohun Bagan’s 3-all draw against Bengaluru.
A 13th minute header by Subhasish Bose saw ATK Mohun Bagan take the lead but only four minutes after, Cleiton Silva pulled one back for Bengaluru.
Danish Farood gave Bengaluru the lead in the 26th minute, latching on to a kick by Cleiton to head home the ball.
The equalizer came after 11 minutes of counter-attacking with Krishna and Hugo Boumos combining well.
Boumos finished off without a doubt bringing the score-line to 2-all.
The Mariners were soon leading on the score-board when Krishna delivered a sure shot penalty but ATK and Bengaluru had to share a point each thanks to the equalizer by Prince Ibarra.