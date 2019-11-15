Home

Krishna scores hat-trick as ATK go on top

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 9, 2020 7:43 am
Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring his hat-trick. [Source: ISL]

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna was in blistering form as he scored a hat-trick for ATK to beat Odisha FC 3-1 in at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Krishna’s three goals have taken ATK to the top of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) with 33 points after 16 games.

The Fijian opened the account in the 49th minute after he peeled off his marker and slotted home his 11th goal of the season from a Javier Hernandez corner.

The Labasa led scored his second goal in the 60th minute before completing his hat-trick three minutes later.

Odisha’s Manuel Onwu reduced the deficit in the 67th.

For Odisha, the loss marked a heavy blow for their top-four ambitions with just two league matches remaining.

The Fiji born was adjudged the Hero of the Match.

