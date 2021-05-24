ATK out, Krishna to join Fiji team today

Fiji’s golden boy Roy Krishna will join the national team tonight after his ATK Mohun Bagan club bowed out of the Indian Super League second semi-final today.

Hyderabad FC qualified for their maiden Indian Super League final after 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1 today.

Krishna scored in the 79th minute to give ATKMB a glimmer of hope but in the end, it was not enough for the finalists of last season as Hyderabad booked a final date with Kerala Blasters.

Article continues after advertisement

Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio.

The summit clash will be played at the PJN Stadium at Margao on Sunday.