Football
ATK out, Krishna to join Fiji team today
March 17, 2022 7:35 am
Roy Krishna after scoring for ATK [Source: Twitter]
Fiji’s golden boy Roy Krishna will join the national team tonight after his ATK Mohun Bagan club bowed out of the Indian Super League second semi-final today.
Hyderabad FC qualified for their maiden Indian Super League final after 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1 today.
Krishna scored in the 79th minute to give ATKMB a glimmer of hope but in the end, it was not enough for the finalists of last season as Hyderabad booked a final date with Kerala Blasters.
GOOOAAALLL! ⚽️
It’s game on with over 10 minutes to go. 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #ATKMBHFC pic.twitter.com/Ed2k2d1pZf
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 16, 2022
Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio.
The summit clash will be played at the PJN Stadium at Margao on Sunday.