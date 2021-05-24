Krishna scores, ATK Mohun Bagan books ISL semi-final spot

Fiji’s Roy Krishna scored ATK Mohun Bagan’s lone goal in their 1-nil win over Chennaiyin FC today booking them a spot in the Indian Super League semi-final.

Krishna’s combined efforts with Joni Kauko combined gave them the lead during the added time of the first half.

CFC was compact in their defense and kept frustrating ATKMB who kept on attacking without any success.

ATK was able to hold CFC from scoring till the final whistle.