TC YASA
Football

Krishna scores as ATK beats FC Goa

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
December 17, 2020 5:42 am
Roy Krishna reacts after scoring for ATK Mohun Bagan [Source: Indian Super League]

Fiji football wonderboy Roy Krishna continued his goal-scoring spree for ATK Mohun Bagan after he scored the only goal in their 1-nil win over FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium.

Krishna scored the lone goal from the penalty spot late in the second half.

ATK Mohun Bagan strengthened their position towards the top of the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) standings after this win.

Article continues after advertisement

It was Krishna’s first-ever goal against Goa and now he has scored against every single Hero ISL side.

With 13 points from six games including four victories, the Mariners look good for a solid campaign.

