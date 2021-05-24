Football
Krishna scores as ATK beats Bengaluru in AFC Cup thriller
August 19, 2021 1:03 am
Roy Krishna celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal for ATK [Source: AFC Cup/Twtter]
Fiji football captain Roy Krishna scored for the ATK Mohun Bagan side in their 2-nil win over Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup Group D clash at the Maldives National Football Stadium.
Krishna led his ATK side brilliantly after he opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a flicked header for a 1-nil lead.
ATK led 1-nil at the breather.
The Fijian international led side started the second half on a high after Subhasish Bose doubled the lead right after the restart from a David Williams pass.
Bose, the birthday boy ensured that the Mariners get to a winning start in Group D.
ATK maintained their confidence throughout the match and did not allow Bengaluru any chance to score.
ATK Mohun Bagan team:
[Source: ATK/Twitter]
Bengaluru FC Team:
[Source: Bengaluru FC/Twitter]