Krishna scores as ATK beats Bengaluru in AFC Cup thriller

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna scored for the ATK Mohun Bagan side in their 2-nil win over Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup Group D clash at the Maldives National Football Stadium.

Krishna led his ATK side brilliantly after he opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a flicked header for a 1-nil lead.

ATK led 1-nil at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian international led side started the second half on a high after Subhasish Bose doubled the lead right after the restart from a David Williams pass.

Bose, the birthday boy ensured that the Mariners get to a winning start in Group D.

ATK maintained their confidence throughout the match and did not allow Bengaluru any chance to score.

ATK Mohun Bagan team:



[Source: ATK/Twitter]

Bengaluru FC Team:



[Source: Bengaluru FC/Twitter]