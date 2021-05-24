Krishna scores a double in Fiji's win

Digicel Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna scored twice to give the national team a 2-1 victory over Vanuatu in an International Friendly match in Qatar today.

Vanuatu was up on the scoreboard first with a goal to Andre Batick.

Down 0-1, Fiji fought back and Krishna netted a brace to put them back into the lead in the first half.

Neither of the teams failed to score in the secondhalf ending the game at 2-1 to Fiji.