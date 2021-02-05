Krishna scores a double in ATK'S win

Fiji’s Golden Boy Roy Krishna continued his goal-scoring momentum in ATK Mohun Bagan’s 4-1 win over Odisha FC this morning.

Krishna, who is now leading the Golden Boot race, played his part in all four goals with two assists and two strikes of his own.

The other two goals were scored by Manvir Singh in the 11th and 54th minutes.

Mohun Bagan moves with three points of leader Mumbai City FC who currently sits on 33 points.