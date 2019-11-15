Krishna reportedly signs for ATK

Fiji football star Roy Krishna has reportedly signed with his former club ATK.

Krishna had a stellar season with the Kolkata based side scoring 15 goals and helping ATK win their 3rd Hero India Super League title.

But Krishna is expected to join the ATK side which has merged entity with another Kolkata club Mohun Bagan.

This means in the 2020-2021 Indian Super League season the side will be known as ATK Mohun Bagan.

India’s leading sports news site, the Bridge, reports Krishna has agreed a new contract with new club ATK Mohan-Bagan.

When contacted about the report, agent and Krishna’s wife Naziah Ali- says they have one club in mind, but remains tightlipped about the rest of the details.

“We are still in negotiation at the moment with the club, we can’t confirm until next week until we make an announcement on which club we are going with.”

Meanwhile, two other India Super League clubs, Mumbai City and East Bengal have shown interest in acquiring the services of Krishna.

Krishna’s former club Wellington Phoenix had shown interest too, but he has not pursued their offer any further.

The 32 year old arrived in India after a record-breaking season in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix where he scored 19 goals in 27 games.