Krishna ready for second Fiji FACT outing

Nasinu player Ravikash Krishna is entering his second Digicel Fiji FACT, but he still feels like it’s his first.

The 23-year-old understands the pressure that comes with competing in a major tournament, and having cold feet is nothing new to him.

Krishna last played in the Fiji FACT in 2019 for Labasa, but he returns this year in a different jumper.

Despite Nasinu’s fluctuating performance in the Digicel Premier League, Krishna is confident the team will be out to prove critics wrong.

“I am really optimistic as far as the boys is concerned and we are really working hard in training, the boys is doing there hard yards especially when it comes to their morning session is concerned. And I know they can do great in this tournament.”

Nasinu will face Nadi on Sunday at 1pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri playing Nasinu at 11am, Ba battles Suva at 3pm, and Rewa faces Labasa on Sunday at 5 pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.