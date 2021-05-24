Krishna ready for new role

Fiji’s Golden Boy, Roy Krishna has accomplished many things in life, and he has done it again with his appointment as the new Oceania Football Confederation ambassador.

The 34-year-old is ready to take on this mammoth task, aiming to raise the standard of football in the Pacific.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Krishna hopes that with this new role, he will be able to bring some changes to the sport.

“My plans are to work closely with OFC, and to get the raw talents out of the Pacific and to play overseas and to pursue their careers in football. FIFA is also a big part of it. Whenever I am free I will always be helping the young talents. “

Apart from being the new ambassador for OFC, Krishna is also the national football team captain.

He says he is ready to lead Fiji again as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

“My season is still going on and I will be more focused on my season, but I think my season will finish around March and then I’ll be joining the boys in Qatar.”

Krishna will be in the country in March to join the national football team before they take off for the FIFA World Cup preliminary competition in Qatar.