Krishna nominated for December player of the month

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna has again been nominated for the Hero Indian Super League player of the month.

Krishna who was voted the Hero for the month of November will start for ATK tomorrow morning in their ISL clash against Mumbai City.

Krishna is the leading goal scorer in the competition with 8.

He is expected to lead from the front tomorrow and try to put his side back at the top of the league standings.

At the moment ATK is third with 18 points from 10 matches while Mumbai is fourth with 16 having played 10 games as well.

Historically, the match has been a close affair with neither side enjoying dominance over the other.

Both units also come into the fixture on the back of wins, making the clash all the more exciting.

Mumbai will host ATK at 3am tomorrow.