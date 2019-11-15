Krishna named in the 30-member training squad

Fiji football star Roy Krishna has been named in the 30-member training squad for the national team.

The football sensation who recently signed another season with the Indian Super League club, ATK Mohun Bagan, has been named in the striker’s position along with Rewa Captain Setareki Hughes, Labasa’s Siotame Kubu and Suva’s Christopher Wasasala.

The national team will be marching into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba next Monday.

The week-long camp which ends on August 28th, is part of the preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Head Coach Flemming Serristlev says the team needs to be ready, as they await the call on the qualifiers.

Serritslev adds the training squad is laced with a mix of new and young faces who will bring a lot of depth in the squad.

30-member extended squad:

Goalkeepers: Isikeli Junior Sevanaia (Ba), Akuila Mateisuva (Labasa), Vereti Dickson (Nadi), Beniamino Mateinaqara (Suva).

Defenders: Mitieli Naiviro (Ba), Lekima Gonerau (Labasa), Antonio Tuivuna (Labasa), Sitiveni Rakai (Labasa), Edward Aaron (Lautoka), Afraz Ali (Nadi), Sekove Naivakananumi (Nasinu), Inoke Turagalailai (Rewa), Simione Nabenu (Suva), Remueru Tekiate (Suva), Filipe Baravilala (Suva).

Midfielders: Abbu Zahid (Ba), Malakai Rakula (Lautoka), Muni Shivam Naidu (Lautoka), Thomas Dunn (Navua), Kavaia Rawaqa (Rewa), Patrick Joseph (Rewa), Anish Khem (Rewa), Tevita Waranivalu (Rewa), Ilisoni Logaivou (Labasa), Akeimi Ralulu (Labasa), Ashnil Raju (Labasa).

Strikers: Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan), Setareki Hughes (Rewa), Siotame Kubu (Labasa), Christopher Wasasala (Suva).