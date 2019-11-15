Krishna named in A-League team of the decade

Fijian Soccer Star and former Wellington Phoenix rep Roy Krishna has been named in A-League’s team of the decade as one of the forwards.

He has been named alongside Bruno Fornaroli formerly of Melbourne City and former Sydney FC player Bobô.

Krishna during his time with Phoenix scored has 33 goals, exceeding all time goal scorer Paul Ifill’s record.

He debuted for Phoenix during the end of the 2013-2014 season as an injury replacement for Paul Ifill.

Krishna currently plays for Indian Super League Club ATK and is performing exceptionally well for the side.

He has contributed to the side topping the League table since his arrival.