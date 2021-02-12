Football
Krishna named best player in Indian Super League
March 14, 2021 8:48 am
Roy Krishna after receiving the ISL Golden Ball award for the 2020-2021 season [Source: ISL]
Fiji football striker Roy Krishna finished the Indian Super League on a high winning the Golden Ball award for the 2020-2021 season.
This award is presented to the best player of the season.
Although his side, ATK Mohun Bagan went down 2-1 in the final against Mumbai City, winning the award was a plus for the Labasa native.
With 14 Goals and 8 Assists to his name, @RoyKrishna21 wins the Hero of the League Award for the #HeroISL Season 7! 💚❤️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/DoQP3QzqsC
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 13, 2021
Krishna ended the season with 14 goals and eight assists from 23 matches to help ATKMB reach the ISL 2020-21 final.
The Fijian missed the Golden Boot award by a whisker for the second year running, as Igor Angulo won it this time around.
Krishna had scored a joint league-high of 15 goals last season but Nerijus Valskis took home the award as he had more assists.