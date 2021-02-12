Home

Krishna named best player in Indian Super League

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 14, 2021 8:48 am
Roy Krishna after receiving the ISL Golden Ball award for the 2020-2021 season [Source: ISL]

Fiji football striker Roy Krishna finished the Indian Super League on a high winning the Golden Ball award for the 2020-2021 season.

This award is presented to the best player of the season.

Although his side, ATK Mohun Bagan went down 2-1 in the final against Mumbai City, winning the award was a plus for the Labasa native.

Krishna ended the season with 14 goals and eight assists from 23 matches to help ATKMB reach the ISL 2020-21 final.

The Fijian missed the Golden Boot award by a whisker for the second year running, as Igor Angulo won it this time around.

Krishna had scored a joint league-high of 15 goals last season but Nerijus Valskis took home the award as he had more assists.

