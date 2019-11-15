Home

Krishna misses fish parcel at Labasa market

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 5:32 am
Roy Krishna

Fiji Football star Roy Krishna cannot wait to return to his hometown in Labasa after being cleared by health officials following his 14 days of self-isolation.

But Krishna will have to wait a little longer before seeing his loved ones in Labasa as domestic flights have been suspended and there’s no passenger carriage on inter-island ships.

The former All Saints Secondary School student arrived in the country two weeks ago with his wife Naziah Ali after a successful season with ATK FC in the Indian Super League.

Krishna says he misses the famous fish parcel at Labasa market.

“Yeah I’m looking forward to go to Labasa to meet my parents, my grandmother, all my friends and just hanging out with them and going to town and eat fish parcel at the market”

Krishna is part of the victorious ATK side that won the India Super League 2019/ 2020 season final last month.

