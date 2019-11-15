Krishna helps Western Two beat Headquarters in Police IDC

Nadi football rep Rahul Krishna helped Western Two beat a good Headquarters team 1-0 in the Police Inter District tournament at Nasova ground this afternoon.

Both teams were locked nil all at halftime and the Western coaching staff made some changes before Krishna struck in the 53rd minute.

The star studded Headquarters team with Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva, former Rewa goalkeeper Ulaiyasi Tamanisau, Nasinu rep Isikeli Ratucava and Suva’s Joeli Ranitu had some scoring chances but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

Western Two had the services of Nadroga rep Paula Buke and Krishna while former Flying Fijians fullback Isoa Donaldson came in the second spell and strengthened the team’s defense.

It was Western Two’s first win after they drew nil all with the Southern Division side earlier today.

In another match, Northern defeated Western Division One 1-0.

Labasa star Ratu Anare scored the winner in the 31st minute.

The Northern team had the likes of Anare, Iliesa Lino,Sitiveni Rakai,Ilisoni Logaivou,Vikrant Chandra,Kushal Naicker

and Iliesa Naiyasi who all play for Labasa.