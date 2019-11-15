Krishna helps ATK reach top of the table

The Fiji football captain, Roy Krishna set up two goals to help ATK beat GOA 2-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20.

The win forced ATK to the top of the table displacing their opponents Goa to take over the top of the table spot.

I’m so happy and proud of my brother’s performance last night. Congratulations to @KotalPritam and @jayeshrane11 .So proud of you both Bhai. Happy to be back at the top of the table but our work is not done yet. Looking forward to our next match at home. #AamarBukeyATK🙏 pic.twitter.com/9qEyXVV9k5 — Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) January 19, 2020 Article continues after advertisement

Both teams are now on 24 points after 13 matches, but ATK have a marginally superior goal difference.

ATK managed to break the deadlock two minutes into the second half after both teams went into the breather with the nil-all scoreline.

It was the Fijian Roy Krishna’s magic who chipped the ball delicately for an unmarked Pritam Kotal who did not make any mistake and opened the account with a powerful header.

🔝 of the table !

We played together as a unit and gave it our all when it mattered most.

A big shout out to @RoyKrishna21 for the wonderful assist. We would look to keep this momentum going and keep up the good work 💪🏼

Onwards and upwards!#KOLGOA #AmarBukeyATK #HeroISL #PK20 pic.twitter.com/bSCSUDmQQA — Pritam Kotal (@KotalPritam) January 19, 2020

The Fijian international again pulled off something similar and found Jayesh Rane with another cutback, wrapped up the affair for ATK with the second goal of the match in the 88th minute.

[Source: indiansuperleague]