Krishna helps ATK reach top of the table

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 19, 2020 9:55 am

The Fiji football captain, Roy Krishna set up two goals to help ATK beat GOA 2-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20.

The win forced ATK to the top of the table displacing their opponents Goa to take over the top of the table spot.

Both teams are now on 24 points after 13 matches, but ATK have a marginally superior goal difference.

ATK managed to break the deadlock two minutes into the second half after both teams went into the breather with the nil-all scoreline.

It was the Fijian Roy Krishna’s magic who chipped the ball delicately for an unmarked Pritam Kotal who did not make any mistake and opened the account with a powerful header.

The Fijian international again pulled off something similar and found Jayesh Rane with another cutback, wrapped up the affair for ATK with the second goal of the match in the 88th minute.

[Source: indiansuperleague]

