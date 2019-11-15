Krishna guides ATK back to top of the table

Roy Krishna’s ATK side is back at the top of the Hero Indian Super League table.

This is after their 11th round win over Mumbai City 2-0 this morning.

ATK went into the match sitting on third spot with 18 points but are now leading the table after collecting three points from the win this morning.

Krishna didn’t score a goal but was instrumental in the win as he helped in setting up both ATK’s goals.

The national football captain is also the leading goal scorer in the competition with eight.