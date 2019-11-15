Krishna gets another double in ATK win

Fijian football star Roy Krishna scored two goals as ATK Jamshedpur 3-0 in the Indian Super League this morning.

The Labasa man scored in the second and 75th minute, while Eduardo Garcia also added a goal.

Krishna who won the Man of the Match, now has scored 10 goals in the competition.

The win also takes ATK back on top of the points table with 30 points.