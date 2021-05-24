Home

Football

Krishna extends stay with ATK Mohun Bagan

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 29, 2021 3:35 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Football’s golden boy Roy Krishna has re-signed for Indian-based club ATK Mohun Bagan for next season.

Krishna has been sensational finishing as the top scorer in the Indian Super League 2019-20 with 15 goals, the top scorer and assists maker in 2020-21 as well as the Golden Ball winner.

The 33-year-old has just put pen to paper and signed a one year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Krishna will once again lead the attack for the Green and Maroons and he is already targeting trophies to add to the ISL title he won.

Krishna says if it wasn’t for the pandemic it would have not needed any convincing but as usual, the club management has gone out of its way to ensure that he was safe and protected despite the risks of the pandemic and convinced him to stay.

Krishna adds he is honoured withe the immense love and support from fans in Fiji and abroad.

