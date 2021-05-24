Home

Krishna embarks on another football journey

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 31, 2021 12:19 pm

Fiji Football’s Golden Boy Roy Krishna has left the country today to return to his club, ATK Mohun Bagan.

The 33-year-old extended his contract with the Indian-based club for another year on Thursday.

He has been sensational finishing as the top scorer in the Indian Super League 2019-20 with 15 goals.

Krishna says he is looking forward to leading his side once again this season.

“Just playing in the big occasion against some great players and alot to learn. Like I said I need alot of work to be done to get back to my fitness. Hopefully I have a few weeks and it will be exciting.”

Krishna is accompanied by his wife Naziah to join his team before leaving for AFC Cup group stage in the Maldives two weeks later.

