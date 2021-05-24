Krishna cops racist remarks

Naziah Ali Krishna has spoken out about racist comments posted on social media regarding her husband, Roy Krishna.

Recent comments surfaced on social media following an article by a local newspaper with Roy subjected to racial remarks and slurs.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Naziah says racism is an ongoing issue that must be addressed at all levels of society.

She says while sportsmen and women are subjected to criticism on social media, it is not right to judge them by their race.

“I think it’s unfair for people to pick on race, rather than the actual performance of any sportsperson, be it Roy or anybody else. We should as people see sportspeople as humans and not that they are subject to every kind of criticism especially when it comes to race and religion.”

Naziah says, creating awareness and speaking out against racism can change people’s perceptions and creates a better future for kids who aspire to dwell in the world of sports.