Football

Krishna continues goal-scoring spree

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 9:03 am
Roy Krishna scores in the 56th minute [Source: ATK Mohun Bagan/Twitter]

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna scores yet again in ATK Mohun Bagan’s win this morning.

Krishna continued his goal scoring spree netting a goal in ATK’s 2-1 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

Liston Colaco struck in the 23rd minute to put ATK on the lead before Krishna extended their lead 16 minutes into the second half.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza pulled one back for FC Goa in the 81st minute.

