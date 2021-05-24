Krishna continues goal-scoring spree

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna scores yet again in ATK Mohun Bagan’s win this morning.

Krishna continued his goal scoring spree netting a goal in ATK’s 2-1 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

Liston Colaco struck in the 23rd minute to put ATK on the lead before Krishna extended their lead 16 minutes into the second half.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza pulled one back for FC Goa in the 81st minute.

Carl McHugh sums up the win vs FC Goa and it’s importance as we head in to 2022! #ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/HUf1oiodSS — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 29, 2021